Pedestrian killed in Raleigh on Friday night

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a pedestrian traffic fatality that occurred on South Saunders Street near Pecan Street on Friday night.
The pedestrian — who was named Jose Amador Hernandez in the police report — was transported to WakeMed Hospital, but did not survive his injuries from the incident, the police said in a release. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Friday.
No charges have been filed, police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said in an email on Saturday.
The report from the police describes a car colliding with Hernandez as he was crossing the six-lane road, while in the far-right lane. The report says there was no crosswalk in the vicinity.
The car was believed to be traveling at 34 mph at the time of the collision, according to the report. The speed limit for that road is 35 miles per hour, the report noted.
