North Raleigh shooting leaves man dead, police say

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead.

Raleigh police responded to the report of a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard, according to a department news release.

When investigators arrived, they found Dana Lee Hopkins, who had been shot. Hopkins was transported to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries, police say.

While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, the release says. It is unclear whether those victims came from the same location where Hopkins was found.

The Hopkins shooting remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.