A Durham man was shot 23 times. One of the 6 men charged in the killing just took a plea.

One of six men charged with killing a 22-year-old Durham man over two ago outside in rural Orange County pleaded guilty in the case Wednesday.

Jermauciyae Rysuan Abram of Durham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder accessory after the fact in Orange County Superior Court.

Abram was charged in the murder of Tevin Kendrick, who was found shot 23 times in the Efland-Cheeks Community Center parking lot Jan. 18, 2016, after a 911 call reporting gunshots.

Judge Carl Fox sentenced Abram to from 4 years and 10 months in prison to 6 years and 10 months in prison.

Other men serving time or still facing charges in the case are:

▪ Andre Lamar Dixon was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in November 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

▪ Devon Antonio Harris of Durham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2018 and was sentenced to from 16 years to more than 20 years in the state prison.

▪ Terry Glenn Jones of Durham took an Alford plea of second-degree murder in August 2018. He was sentenced to from 25 years to 31 years in prison. Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

▪ Barry Dion Holt accepted an Alford plea for second-degree murder in May. He was sentenced to from 12 years to more than 15 years in state prison.

▪ Savian Jacoby Turrentine of Durham is facing an accessory after the fact to a felony charge.

A prosecutor has said Turrentine told investigators that Jones, Harris, Holt and Dixon shot Kendrick and that Abram confirmed which guns they used in the murder. A source told investigators that Kendrick was shot because the men thought he was going to rob them.

A defense attorney for one of the me has said the case involved an organized group of people involved in home-invasion robberies in Wake, Durham and other counties., The News & Observer previously reported.

Holt and Abram also were among 11 people indicted in May on federal charges related to violent robberies targeting homes of Middle-Eastern and Asian business owners, The N&O reported.

Staff writer Tammy Grubb contributed to this story.

