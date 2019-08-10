18-year-old man dies in Raleigh shooting, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police confirmed early Saturday morning that Desmond Myles Jenkins, 18, died as a result of a gunshot wound in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane in Raleigh, according to a news release.

The release said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:42 p.m., and upon arriving on the scene, they found a male victim and transported him to WakeMed hospital.

They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.