Crime
18-year-old man dies in Raleigh shooting, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police confirmed early Saturday morning that Desmond Myles Jenkins, 18, died as a result of a gunshot wound in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane in Raleigh, according to a news release.
The release said officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:42 p.m., and upon arriving on the scene, they found a male victim and transported him to WakeMed hospital.
They are investigating the incident as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments