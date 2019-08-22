2 women jailed after Durham teen hit by car in Fuquay-Varina

Police in Fuquay-Varina charged a 42-year-old woman with leaving the scene of an accident, the second woman arrested after a hit and run crash that left a 16-year-old girl clinging to life.

Tonya Lanette Sloan of Durham was jailed under $7,000 bail after the crash at U.S. 401 and Hilltop Needmore Road.

Serita Monique Davis has already been charged with felony hit and run and was jailed with her bail set at $15,000, police said.

Investigators said in arrest warrants that Sloan was a passenger in the car and allowed Davis to leave the scene.

In a GoFundMe page, a friend said Isabella Allen, who goes by “Bella,” was struck while riding her moped home from work Friday night. She described her friend’s injuries as a failing kidney, damaged internal organs and multiple bruises and gashes. Family members posting there said she had trouble breathing but had opened her eyes.

As of Thursday morning, the page had raised more than $1,500 toward a $25,000 goal for medical bills.