Pedestrian killed in Cary hit-and-run crash

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police charged a 21-year-old Raleigh man with felony hit and run after a Thursday-night accident with a pedestrian in Cary.

Logan Jones of Jones Franklin Road was arrested after striking a walker about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Macedonia Road, officials said.

Fasten Faud Shaikh, 39, was killed.

Police Capt. Steven Wilkins said the driver believed he had hit an animal and continued driving, but he returned on foot once he saw flashing emergency lights.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW