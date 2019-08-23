Crime

Pedestrian killed in Cary hit-and-run crash

CARY

Police charged a 21-year-old Raleigh man with felony hit and run after a Thursday-night accident with a pedestrian in Cary.

Logan Jones of Jones Franklin Road was arrested after striking a walker about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Macedonia Road, officials said.

Fasten Faud Shaikh, 39, was killed.

Police Capt. Steven Wilkins said the driver believed he had hit an animal and continued driving, but he returned on foot once he saw flashing emergency lights.

