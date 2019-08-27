Knightdale daycare worker accused of twisting, fracturing 6-month-old’s leg, police say

Kimberly Boykin CCBI

Police have charged a Knightdale daycare worker with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, according to warrants, WRAL reported.

Kimberly Sugg Boykin, 51, of Nash County, worked at the Widewaters Learning Center, according to the Knightdale Police Department.

She is accused of twisting and fracturing a 6-month-old’s leg, WRAL reported.

The incident occurred in April, according to the Raleigh and Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.