2nd suspect accused of murder in Raleigh woman’s fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death

A second suspect was indicted this week in the death of a woman who died from a drug overdose in Raleigh two years ago.

Police found Emily Renzo, 22, dead at her home on April 11 2017. She died from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to a toxicology report, police said.

Treveris Montel Coward, 28, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder Monday, accused of selling fentanyl and conspiring to sell or deliver fentanyl with Amanda McLeod, according to court documents.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to relieve severe pain in cancer patients, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Overdose deaths can result when fentanyl is added to drugs like heroin or cocaine to boost their potency. Many drug users don’t know when they are buying fentanyl-laced products, according to the DEA.

Treveris Coward and Amanda Katherine McLeod are accused of second-degree murder.

Amanda Katherine McLeod, 25, was indicted in 2017 on a charge of second-degree murder and was also accused of delivering Xanax and selling fentanyl, The News & Observer previously reported.

McLeod was released on $100,000 bail in July and is under house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to court documents.

In the two years since Renzo died, Coward has faced several felony drug charges involving cocaine distribution, according to court documents. He was first arrested for a cocaine-related drug charge in 2012.