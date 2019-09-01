Wake sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man after he reportedly pointed a gun

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Wake County deputy shot and killed a man late Saturday night after the man pointed a handgun at deputies and refused to drop it, a spokesman for Wake Sheriff’s Office said.

The office is not yet identifying the deputy or the man killed, said spokesman Eric Curry. The deputy is on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

Deputies went twice to the 8000 block of Caddy Road in Wake County, Curry said. During the earlier call Saturday night, the man ran into nearby woods, Curry said.

On the second call at 11 p.m., deputies found the man barricaded in a car, Curry said.

Deputies tried for 45 minutes to get him out, Curry said, using flashbangs, pepper spray and stop sticks, the spiked tools used to deflate tires. Curry said the man tried to drive away.

“Deputies were really trying to get this individual out of the car he was in,” Curry said. “This subject pointed a handgun and refused the order to drop the weapon. That’s when the deputy fired, killing him.”

Curry would not say whether the man was inside the car when he pointed the gun, saying that is part of the investigation.