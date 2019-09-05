She said she shot her husband in self defense. Now she’s charged with murder.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A woman who said she shot her husband in self-defense turned herself in on a first-degree murder charge Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says.

Teresa Mosser, 59, of Cedar Grove in northern Orange County, called 911 the night of April 25, 2018, saying she had shot at her husband, James Mosser, but did not know if she had hit him.

She told the deputies responding to the scene that she had shot him in self-defense at their home on Eno Cemetery Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies had responded to one other domestic call, involving a “verbal” situation, at the home in the month before the shooting, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An arrest warrant charging Mosser was issued Wednesday “after an extensive investigation” involving the district attorney and a crime scene reenactment, the release said.

She turned herself in Thursday morning and was released on $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 23.

In the release, the Sheriff’s Office encouraged those dealing with domestic violence to contact the Compass Center for Women and Families at (919) 929-7122. The Sheriff’s office Crisis Unit can be reached at (919) 245-2900.