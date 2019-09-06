Stolen lottery tickets win man trip to Wake County jail

CCBI

Police charged a 40-year-old man with stealing nearly $4,000 in lottery tickets from convenience stores in Raleigh, cashing the winning tickets in for roughly $1,600.

Ocassio Dontae Perry, whom court records show living in Franklinton, Rolesville and Raleigh, was jailed in Wake County with his bail set at $250,000.

For several weeks in August, arrest warrants said, Perry took tickets from Circle K, Citgo, Capital Mart, Handee Hugo, SM Food Mart and Sheetz. Police said he took the tickets while the clerk was distracted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CCBI

Winnings from the stolen tickets totaled $1,615. Scratch-off tickets for the NC Education Lottery cost between $1 and $30, meaning a thief would have to scratch off at least 58 of the most expensive tickets and 1,615 of cheapest to collect that amount of money.

Perry was also charged by WakeMed campus police with stealing a 1999 Nissan Maxima, and by Raleigh police for possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.