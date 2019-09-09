Crime
Woman found dead in front yard. Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a homicide.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in northern Orange County.
The woman was lying in the front yard of a home in the 2500 block of Brown Road in northern Orange County, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
