Dog-leash death investigator says he’s wrong on missing gold. Will warrants hold up?

Lead investigator in leash-murder case answers questions about missing gold Tony Huelsman is accused of using false information to obtain search warrants in his investigation of Alexander Bishop, charged in the murder of his father Bill Bishop, which includes a mistake in a suspicion of missing gold, on Friday, Sep. 13. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tony Huelsman is accused of using false information to obtain search warrants in his investigation of Alexander Bishop, charged in the murder of his father Bill Bishop, which includes a mistake in a suspicion of missing gold, on Friday, Sep. 13.

A police investigator now says he was wrong about more than $460,000 in gold bars he indicated were missing during his investigation of the Durham teen charged with killing his wealthy father with a dog leash.

“I found out I was incorrect after the arrest of Alexander Bishop,” Tony Huelsman testified in a Durham County courtroom last week.

Huelsman and about 15 of his search warrant applications are the center of a hearing on whether much of the evidence in the case against Bishop, 17, should be thrown out. The search warrants successfully sought access to the family’s home, phones, computers and bank records.

The hearing continues at 9 a.m. Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Alexander Bishop’s attorney Allyn Sharp argued in court that Huelsman, the lead investigator, used false and misleading statements in seeking the warrants when he said he believed Alexander and his mother had taken the gold.

A judge has already ruled that prosecutors may use statements the teen made after his father William “Bill” Bishop was found without a pulse and with a dog leash around his neck on April 18, 2018.

Sharp described Huelsman’s search warrants as a “fishing expedition,” however, Assistant District Attorney Beth Hopkins Thomas used the same phrase to describe Sharp’s motions challenging them.

“She has gotten into an incredibly small arguments about semantics in the majority of this motion,” Hopkins Thomas said. “It is reckless in my humble opinion that she would even bring this motion challenging the veracity of this investigator.”

According to local attorneys interviewed, Sharp must prove Huelsman intentionally misled the court or had reckless disregard for the truth for her motion to succeed.

These types of motions “are rare for that reason, because the burden (of proof) is so high,” said longtime attorney Lisa Williams.

Defense attorney Daniel Meier said police are swearing to the information in a warrant application so they have to “at least take some reasonable steps to make sure it’s accurate.”

If the judge determines that a statement was intentionally misleading then the judge has to determine whether probable cause for the search could have been established without the statement, Williams said.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.

Search warrants

Huelsman, with the Durham Police Department over 13 years, said he first learned about the gold May 2 after police searched Bill Bishop’s home.

Bishop’s then 16-year-old son, Alexander, told police he’d found his dad unresponsive with a dog leash around his neck and the dog still attached.

EMS officials helped Bill Bishop regain a pulse, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

Police and EMS officials questioned Alexander Bishop about what happened, and Huelsman opened a homicide investigation three days later, after a Durham lieutenant got a call from the Duke University Hospital official relaying concerns about a suspicious death.

Initially, a Duke doctor ruled the death as natural, according to testimony, but a medical examiner later ruled it to be a homicide and death by strangulation.

Since the teen wasn’t charged until February, the public first learned about the police investigation through Huelsman’s search warrant applications, the most the investigator has ever sought for a case.

Huelsman said in the search warrants that he based the information about the gold on “financial paperwork” and a “purchase order” for the bars, the warrants state.

Sharp argues that evidence is actually an invoice showing that Bill Bishop sold the gold to a Florida dealer a year before his death, but police used it to imply the missing gold played a role in his death.

Missing gold?

The gold became relevant, Huelsman testified Thursday, after they searched Alexander Bishop’s phone and found a search history seeking the value of gold per ounce.

During a search of Bishop’s home, police found 10 invoices for gold and one purchase order, he said. Initially, Huelsman believed Bill Bishop was buying from a gold supplier in Florida.

“I had assumed that the purchase order was for the purchase of the 10 invoices,” he said. “I believed that because they had the same value or amount of gold.”

Huelsman had also received a text from Bill Bishop’s girlfriend, Julie Seel, saying there would be at least $50,000 worth of gold in a safe, he said.

Huelsman realized he was incorrect about the initial document after Alexander Bishop was arrested and charged Feb. 18, when they searched his mother’s house and found another gold invoice, he said.

Huelsman then reached out to the Florida gold supplier and learned that Bill Bishop had purchased the gold bars from the gold supplier and sold them back to the dealer, he said.

During the conversation, however, Huelsman said he learned about an additional 50 ounces of gold that Bill Bishop had purchased.

“Have you been able to determine where that additional 50 ounces of gold went?” Hopkins Thomas said.

“No, it is still missing,” Huelsman said.

Body-camera footage v. officer report

Testimony Friday also related to Sharp’s contention that Huelsman misrepresented what Alexander Bishop told emergency officials after his father was found unresponsive.

“Investigator Huelsman has been picking and choosing what supports his claims, while leaving out the investigative work he has done that has proven those claims to be false,” Sharp said in court.

In one search warrant, Huelsman wrote, “Alexander told officer on the scene that he felt relieved that his father was gone, explaining he had been abused his entire life.”

Body camera footage shows Alexander Bishop instead asked “How should I be feeling right now,” Sharp argued, and “I’m afraid of what happens if he comes back. He’s gonna be mad at me for leaving the leash on the dog.”

Huelsman said he based his warrant application on a police officer’s written report and that he wasn’t concerned it differed from what was on body camera footage because the footage didn’t capture everything.

Alexander Bishop’s statements allowed

After nearly five hours Wednesday, the judge ruled Alexander Bishop’s statements to police after his father was found unresponsive could be used as evidence.

Sharp had argued police had improperly interviewed him without informing him of his right to an attorney or to have a parent present.

The prosecutor successfully argued that officers had followed standard procedures to secure the scene and speak to the only witness available about what happened.