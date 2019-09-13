Crime
Chapel Hill police seeking suspect in downtown sexual assault early Friday morning
Police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a suspect wanted in a sexual assault reported around 3 a.m.
The reported assault took place in the parking deck of the Shortbread Lofts at 333 W. Rosemary St. in downtown Chapel Hill, according to a news release.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothing and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police did not provide additional descriptive details such as the suspect’s approximate age or weight.
Officers, including a police dog and its handler, canvassed the area to try to find the suspect, and the investigation is continuing.
If you have information about the incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 919-968-2760.
At any time of day you can call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
