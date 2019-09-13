‘I want to go home,’ Durham massage parlor operator cries during prostitution plea

Shedding light on human trafficking in massage parlors Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Traffickers use coercion and fraud to lure their victims into forced labor and sexual exploitation in illicit massage businesses. Here’s a look into how that human trafficking system works.

A woman accused of promoting prostitution pleaded guilty to her charges Friday morning in Durham County court.

Lian Jin Xu was charged in April after Neon Moon Spa, an illicit massage parlor she was operating, was raided by investigators who had developed information that illegal sexual activity was taking place there.

Xu pleaded guilty to three counts each of promoting prostitution and conspiracy to promote prostitution.

“I had to plea because I wanted to go home,” she said through an interpreter. “I want to go home quickly so I can help my son in school.”

The judge asked Xu if she knew that she would be giving up her right to trial by jury by pleading guilty.

Xu began to cry, and the judge called for a recess for her to compose herself and consult with her lawyer.

The sheriff’s department is still looking for Quan Chun Li, 56, and Kwang Koo, 65, who also have been charged in the case, The News & Observer previously reported

According to the warrants, Li was listed the owner of Neon Moon and is a known Chinese mafia associate who brings women to North Carolina from New York. Li was arrested and indicted for promoting prostitution in another massage parlor in Apex in 2016. That case is still pending.

Nancy Hagan of Project No Rest, a program housed at the UNC School of Social Work, went on the raid with law-enforcement officers, The N&O reported.

She tried to help the three women inside, who spoke Korean and Mandarin, with a video in Mandarin, but said they declined most of the assistance she offered.

