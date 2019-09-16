Granville sheriff indicted for allegedly failing to act after threat against ex-deputy

Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins Granville County

Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was indicted Monday on two counts of felony obstruction of justice, charges that rose from an investigation into his office’s drug interdiction unit.

Wilkins, who has served since 2009, was indicted after a recorded conversation with a “well-known” person who threatened a former deputy, Joshua Freeman, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday.

In that conversation, Wilkins heard specific threats to kill his former deputy at a particular time and place but did not warn the officer or take any action, court records said.

Court documents said Wilkins did so “in secrecy and malice, with deceit and intent to defraud.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In November, Freeman was contacted about the conversation by Mike Waters, who is the district attorney in Granville County but had represented Freeman when in private practice.

The state Bureau of Investigation has been looking into accounting and operations of the Granville County drug interdiction unit, assisted by federal agents, Freeman said.

That investigation continues.

Wilkins was released on a $20,000 bond and remains in office. He could not be reached Monday night.

“Technically,” Freeman said, “he can continue to serve if he chooses to until convicted.”

This story will be updated as information becomes available.