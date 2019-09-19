Cary man charged with murder in ‘domestic disturbance’

Michael Curtis Sauls

Police say a Cary man killed a woman Thursday in what authorities describe as a “domestic disturbance.”

Cary police charged Michael Curtis Sauls, 59, of Piney Plains Road in Cary with murder after a shooting led to the death of Patsy Wood Sauls, according to a news release.

Police did not say whether Michael Sauls and Patsy Sauls are related.

Police say they responded to a shooting at a residence on Piney Plains Road about 11:45 a.m., where Patsy Sauls was “critically injured.” She was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Cary, where she died from her injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Michael Sauls was at the scene of the shooting, where he was taken into custody.

He is in Wake County Detention Center. Arrest records show he lives at the residence where the shooting occurred.

The residence is near the intersection of Piney Plains Road and Dillard Drive, not far from the Cary Crossroads shopping area.

This is Cary’s first homicide of the year.

Police say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 919-469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636.