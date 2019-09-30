Crime
Cary woman fatally struck by SUV while taking out her garbage
Authorities say a 52-year-old Cary woman was killed Monday when she was struck by a teenage driver outside her home.
No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, and the accident remains under investigation, a town spokeswoman said.
The woman, Sandra Verastegui, was struck by an SUV being driven by a 16-year-old male whose name was not being released, the spokeswoman said.
Police said the accident happened around 9 a.m. as a Ford Escape was coming around a curve in the 1000 block of Castalia Drive.
Neighbors told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, that she was standing outside her home after taking out the garbage.
