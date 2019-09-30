Cary woman fatally struck by SUV while taking out her garbage

Cary woman killed fatally struck by teenage SUV driver A Cary, North Carolina, woman was fatally struck by a Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old boy rounding a curve on Castalia Drive on Sept. 30, 2019. The woman had just rolled her garbage cart to the curb, neighbors said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Cary, North Carolina, woman was fatally struck by a Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old boy rounding a curve on Castalia Drive on Sept. 30, 2019. The woman had just rolled her garbage cart to the curb, neighbors said.

Authorities say a 52-year-old Cary woman was killed Monday when she was struck by a teenage driver outside her home.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, and the accident remains under investigation, a town spokeswoman said.

The woman, Sandra Verastegui, was struck by an SUV being driven by a 16-year-old male whose name was not being released, the spokeswoman said.

Police said the accident happened around 9 a.m. as a Ford Escape was coming around a curve in the 1000 block of Castalia Drive.

Neighbors told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, that she was standing outside her home after taking out the garbage.