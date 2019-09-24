Video appears to show Blue Cross president weaving on highway before hitting truck

Video appears to show BCBS CEO driving erratically, hitting tractor-trailer on I-85 A video provided to The News & Observer appears to show an SUV driven by Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before colliding with a tractor-trailer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video provided to The News & Observer appears to show an SUV driven by Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before colliding with a tractor-trailer.

A video provided Tuesday to The News & Observer appears to show Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before colliding with a tractor-trailer.

Conway, 45 and head of the state’s largest insurer, was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse in June after the accident. His two daughters were in the car, according to police.

The video, shot by a motorist on I-85, shows a vehicle that appears to match the 2017 Cadillac listed on the report from Archdale police.

An affidavit from the Archdale officer said Conway smeled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He refused a blood-alcohol test and had his license revoked for 30 days, according to court records.

Last week state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey asked for Conway to be replaced by an interim president while his charges are resolved, calling them “alarming.” He also chided the Blue Cross board for appearing to hide the arrest, saying he expected the insurer’s executive team to be more “accountable, responsible and transparent.”

In response, board Chairman Frank Holding Jr. said Conway had undergone a professional substance abuse assessment and attended a 30-day inpatient treatment.

“Based on detailed information shared by the facility based on Dr. Conway’s assessment and treatment, the board was satisfied Dr. Conway could continue to provide strong leadership to BlueCross NC,” Holding’s letter said.