Wake sheriff’s deputies fired after alleged assault on jail inmate; 3 fired this month

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has fired two deputies charged with assaulting an inmate at the jail, the second and third detention officers dismissed this month.

Terek Askew, 39, and Donnie Davis, 43, were fired effective Wednesday as Baker continued “following through on a promise of accountability and integrity,” spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Leonardo Antonio Romero, 29, of Raleigh, who was assaulted on Aug. 3, according to court records.

Romero was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault on a government official on the same day, records show. He was charged with felony larceny in April.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Romero

Both fired deputies were booked in Wake County jail on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery and released on a promise to appear in court. The release provided no details of what happened or Romero’s injuries.

Askew joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2016; Davis, a master detention officer, began in 2007.

On Sept. 15, Marcus Hinnant was fired from his detention center job after being charged with assault on a female the day before, according to a news release.