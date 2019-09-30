Wake Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash following deputy’s chase

Wake Sheriff investigating fatal crash following deputy’s chase Portions of a Facebook Live video recorded at the scene of a fatal crash that happened when a deputy pursued a fleeing suspect Sunday near the Harnett County line. The incident is under investigation by the Wake County sheriff’s office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Portions of a Facebook Live video recorded at the scene of a fatal crash that happened when a deputy pursued a fleeing suspect Sunday near the Harnett County line. The incident is under investigation by the Wake County sheriff’s office.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck involving a deputy chasing a fleeing driver.

Deputies responded to a communicating threats call near Wagstaff and Cricket Knoll roads Sunday night, spokesman Eric Curry said Monday.

As a deputy arrived on the scene, the suspect crashed into his car and sped away. The deputy followed for about a mile and lost sight of the car, Curry said.

Continuing the chase, the deputy saw that the fleeing suspect had lost control of the car and crashed near the Harnett County line.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver died at the scene and an injured passenger was taken to WakeMed.

The driver’s name was not released.

The State Highway Patrol is also investigating the traffic accident.

In June, the sheriff’s office trained deputies for a new chase policy, which allowed supervisors to call off long, high-speed pursuits that put other drivers in danger. It is not certain whether that policy was followed Sunday.

A video shot by a witness and forwarded to the N&O showed a car against a tree on Wagstaff Road with people trapped inside, yelling to get out.