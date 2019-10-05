Wake County deputies charge Louisiana pair with trying to sell over $1M in drugs

Wake County Detention Center

Sheriff’s Office deputies charged two Louisiana residents with trying to sell a large amount of drugs in Wake County.

Andrea Guadalupe Bonilla-Rodriguez, 35, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Erasmo Antonio Tabora-Garcia, 35, of Chalmette, St. Bernard, Louisiana, were charged Thursday with felony counts of conspiracy to traffick in heroin, trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to traffick methamphetamines, trafficking in methamphetamines, and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, arrest records show.

They also were charged with misdemeanor child abuse, records show.

Deputies reported seizing 28 grams or more of heroin and roughly 8,780.5 grams of methamphetamine. A gram of meth costs between $80 and $100 on the street, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center. Heroin averages $150 per gram.

The arrest record did not state where Bonilla-Rodriguez and Tabora-Garcia were arrested.

Both suspects are being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond, and both are scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge at 9 a.m. Monday.