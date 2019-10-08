One person killed in crash on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill police are investigating a fatal Tuesday morning crash on Fordham Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:30 a.m. crash in front of the Auto Zone near the intersection of Old Durham and Sage roads, according to police.

Occupants of the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fordham Boulevard was closed intermittently between Eastowne Drive and Erwin Road from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Police have not released the name of the person who died or other details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.