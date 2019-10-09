Holly Springs police say woman missing for months now believed to be dead

SHARE COPY LINK

The disappearance of a Holly Springs woman went from being a missing person case to a death investigation, Holly Springs police said Wednesday.

Police believe Monica Moynan, 23, has been missing since April. They have been investigating the case since late July, when her disappearance was reported, according to a release from Holly Springs police.

“Over the past several weeks, during the course of this extensive investigation, it is now believed that Monica is deceased,” police said in the release. “Our focus has shifted from a missing persons case to a death investigation.”

A spokesperson from the Holly Springs Police Department said: “The accumulation of evidence over the course of the investigation and the passage of time have contributed to the change in how the case is categorized. From the beginning investigators have proceeded with the understanding that this missing person case could transition to a death investigation.”

Moynan is a mother of two, according to search warrants filed in Wake County.

Holly Springs police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the lead detective Mitchell Ham at 919-567-4702.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.