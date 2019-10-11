57 dogs and puppies seized in animal cruelty investigation, Orange County officials say

Orange County officials seized 57 dogs and puppies Friday after hearing reports of malnourishment and unsanitary conditions, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people have been charged with felony cruelty to animals with more charges possible, according to a news release. Taylor Doar, 35, was arrested Friday. His mother, Cynthia Riggan, 65, also has been charged. Officials say she is expected to turn herself in, according to a news release.

Friday, the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Animal Services Department searched two properties off Alexander Drive, an area north of Chapel Hill town limits, after hearing of the mistreatment report Oct. 9. One of the reports came from a veterinarian who had examined some of the animals on the property.

Animal control officers investigated the residences and were “familiar” with the properties; animals are boarded and bred there, the release said.

Taylor Doar Orange County Sheriff's Office

When they arrived, they noticed a strong smell of animal urine and feces, the release said.

Bob Marotto, animal services director, said the dogs will be evaluated and treated, the release said. They will remain at the Orange County shelter as the legal process progresses.

“If they become the property of Orange County, we will take all reasonable measures to ensure the animals have long lives and are appropriately rehomed if the case is decided in our favor,” Marotto said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office couldn’t provide a description of the dogs’ conditions until the examinations are completed, “other than there is hope that all will survive,” she said in an email.

The investigation is ongoing.