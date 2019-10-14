Police say man ‘seriously injured’ after Luke Bryan concert in Raleigh, seek suspects

SHARE COPY LINK

Raleigh police say an assault after Luke Bryan’s concert Saturday night left a man seriously injured, and they’re seeking help finding suspects, according to a news release.

Police say the assault happened in the parking lot of Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek as people were leaving the area.

The occupants of three trucks were involved in the fight that occurred in Parking Lot B, which is off Sunnybrook Road, according to a release.

One of the trucks was a red Dodge Ram, according to audio of a 911 call released Monday.

“Somebody was just knocked out in the middle of a parking lot,” said the caller. “They jumped out of a truck and knocked a guy out.”

The caller said at least two men jumped out of a truck, assaulted the man and left him on the ground.

Police did not identify the victim nor the man’s injuries.

Raleigh police are asking for witnesses with information regarding the vehicles or the people involved to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays a reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases.