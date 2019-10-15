Federal trial starts for Bloods gang members accused of terrorizing Southeast Raleigh

A federal trial opens Tuesday for two men indicted as members of a sprawling Bloods-connected gang that operated in Southeast Raleigh for more than a decade, controlling cocaine and marijuana sales and enforcing its rule through murder.

The gang formed in the early 2000s as the Black Mob Gangstas, then joined with the Donald Gee Family in roughly 2013, operating around Haywood Street east of downtown. Jury selection has begun in U.S. District Court.

Federal court documents describe a sophisticated structure with members paying dues into a “community rent box” that bought drugs, drug houses, a shared collection of guns and gifts for gang leaders behind bars. Dues also went to pay bail and hire lawyers for members in jail.

Demetrice Devine, aka “Respect,” accused in a conspiracy to sell 500 grams of cocaine and 280 grams of crack, is described in court documents as sitting at the top of an organized gang hierarchy.

He led meetings and lectured lower-ranking members on selling drugs and committing robberies to boost gang funds, his indictment said, cautioning them to keep careful track of guns.





The gang held regular meetings to initiate new members, punish those who broke rules and identify those cooperating with police or prosecutors. In 2008, Devine, now 37, oversaw the “beat-in” initiation of a new member, according to his 2017 indictment.

Brandon Mangum, aka “B-Easy,” the other person on trial this week, is accused of shooting a rival gang member who declined to pay dues. Rodriguez Burrell was killed outside his father’s house on Haywood Street in 2009, prompting anti-gang activists to march in the streets.

Drive-by shooting

Also in 2008, 16-year-old Adarius Fowler was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tarboro Road — a crime that led to stepped-up community policing.

The murder and the shooting of a cooperative witness came on the orders of gang leaders, court documents said, leading to the murder indictment of Jamario Keon Jones, aka “Spect Junior.”

Ten gang members have been indicted in the case altogether, including: Dontaous Demond Devine, aka “Scooch”; Demetrius Deshaun Toney, aka “Meat”; Cleveland McNair, aka “Blee”; Brenda Joyce Brown, aka “Lady Banga”; Katherine Victoria Gast, aka “Kat Snacks”; and Shaiona Marie Smith, aka “Slyfox.”

Christopher Darnell Evans, aka “Racks” and “Snacks,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2017 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

