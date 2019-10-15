A JROTC plastic drill replica, not a gun, prompts lockdown at Northern High in Durham

SHARE COPY LINK

A call to Durham police about a man entering Northern High School in Durham with a gun led to a lockdown Tuesday evening.

The gunman turned out to be a student with a plastic drill replica.

“We got a call shortly before 5 p.m. about a man seen entering Northern High School with a gun,” police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

Security cameras, however, determined that the caller had seen a Northern High School JROTC student carrying a plastic drill replica, not a gun, according to Durham Public Schools spokesman William Sudderth.

Law enforcement from the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office evacuated and searched the building, Sudderth said.

Students and their families were reunited at the North Carolina Korean Church across the street from the school, Sudderth said.