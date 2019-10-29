6 people shot, 2 of them dead, in less than 24 hours in Durham

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in East Durham.

It was one of three shooting incidents in less than 24 hours that left two people dead and four others injured.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 100 block of North Driver Street before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday night, one person was killed and four people injured in Durham after two drive-by shootings that happened six minutes apart.

The first shooting occurred at 10:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wabash Street, part of the McDougald Terrace public housing community.

Two men were walking near the street when shots were fired from a dark-colored car. One man was shot in the hand, and the other in the leg.

Six minutes later, a second shooting was reported at North Dillard and Liberty streets.

Three people at a bus stop were injured, one of them fatally, by someone shooting from a dark-colored car, police said.

One woman was grazed in the hip. A man was shot in the left shoulder.

A second man, later identified as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham, was shot in the chest and died at the hospital, police said.

As of Oct. 19, there had been 32 homicides in Durham, compared to 27 at the same time last year, according to city of Durham statistics.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

