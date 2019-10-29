Crime

Registered sex offender arrested after picking up his child from Wake County school

RALEIGH

Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday after he picked up his child from a Wake County elementary school.

Jimmy Spence, 50, was charged as a sex offender on school premises, a felony. Having previously been convicted of a sex offense, Spence is not allowed on Wake County public school property, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in Wake County Detention Center on $15,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office is not identifying the school Spence visited to protect the privacy of the child, the release says.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
