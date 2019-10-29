Registered sex offender arrested after picking up his child from Wake County school

Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday after he picked up his child from a Wake County elementary school.

Jimmy Spence, 50, was charged as a sex offender on school premises, a felony. Having previously been convicted of a sex offense, Spence is not allowed on Wake County public school property, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in Wake County Detention Center on $15,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office is not identifying the school Spence visited to protect the privacy of the child, the release says.

