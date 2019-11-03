Two men shot at apartments near Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men were shot on Sunday in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way in northeast Raleigh, according to a statement from the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened in the Village at Town Center apartments, just south of Triangle Town Center.

The Raleigh Police Department has not released additional details. An investigation is under way.

The department asked anyone with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.