Durham pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run collision in Durham late Friday night died Tuesday morning.

Brandon Zeigler, 33, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Briggs Avenue and Riddle Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday. The driver had already left the scene by the time Durham police arrived.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Riddle Road toward South Briggs Avenue, according to Durham police.

No charges have been filed, and police are still trying to identify a suspect.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.