Raleigh police chief defends officer against improper search allegations

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown says allegations an officer committed “sexual assault” during an arrest are “highly inappropriate, highly egregious, highly improper.”

“To use such a comment, to use that language thrown around, I needed to speak,” Deck-Brown said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “I was appalled when I first heard it.

“It impacts our overall goal to serve and protect on a daily basis,” she said.

Deck-Brown was responding to allegations reported by WRAL that an officer conducted an improper search of a woman suspected of drunk driving.

WRAL reported police arrested a 26-year-old woman they saw driving erratically after she stopped to get gas on St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh on Sept. 25.

A video from the officer’s body camera and dash cam shows Officer K.E. Van Althius unzipping the woman’s jacket and touching her body while she is in handcuffs.

Karen Griffin, a lawyer for the unidentified woman, says the search was inappropriate. She told WRAL that she had never seen a “search that invasive” and called the actions “sexual assault.”

‘Absolutely professional’

Deck-Brown stood in front of several officers outside Raleigh City Hall and said the officer was “absolutely professional in everything he did.” She bristled at the use of the term “sexual assault” and said it “undermines the impact that sexual assault victims feel for a lifetime.”

“He treated that person with dignity and respect,” she said. “He did not treat that call lightly at all.”

Deck-Brown said her department would file a formal request to release the video footage in its entirety.

She said conducting a thorough search is important for the officer’s safety. She cited a Raleigh officer who was killed in 1980 after someone he arrested for DWI shot him from the back seat of a patrol car.

It’s also important for the safety of staff at the jail, who need to seize contraband during an inmate’s processing, she said.

She said there are protocols to address more invasive searches, including having someone of the same gender as the suspect conduct the search.

The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.15, almost twice the 0.08 level considered impaired, WRAL reported.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WRAL such searches can be uncomfortable but necessary.

“Searches are invasive by their nature, in order to make sure the officer is protected,” Freeman told the station.