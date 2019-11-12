Durham teen charged in shooting and carjacking hits police car while fleeing

A Durham teen was charged after authorities say he shot a man, robbed him of his wallet and car and crashed the stolen vehicle into a police car in Old North Durham Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Demario Cates, 17, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a news release from the police.

Police said two men were involved in the robbery but have not identified a second suspect.

Around 1 p.m., police say, a 19-year-old met up with the two men at Angier Avenue and Laurel Avenue to buy a phone through OfferUp, an app that connects buyers and sellers. He was shot, pistol-whipped and robbed of his wallet, phone and 2007 Toyota Camry. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the news release says.

Police found the Camry and tried stopping it. They say Cates, the driver, launched a chase, ran a red light and crashed into a police car not involved in the chase.

Cates was arrested at the scene of the crash with no injuries.

He is being held at Durham County Jail on $150,000 bail.

















