Woman,73, dies in Durham after being struck twice. Hit-and-run investigation follows.

A 73-year-old Durham woman died after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross South Miami Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

Police are investigating the crashes and looking for the second vehicle that struck Gaynor Songer at 7:11 p.m. while she was trying to cross South Miami Boulevard near Ambassador Drive, according to police.

The woman first collided with a driver’s side mirror on a 2011 Ford Super Duty truck. She was knocked into the roadway, where she was struck by a driver of a second vehicle that fled the scene.

Police think the second vehicle is a metallic gray or silver 2003 to 2008 Toyota Matrix. The vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and fender well.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.