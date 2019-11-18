Wake County Sheriff’s Office says firearms instructor shot himself by accident

A civilian firearms instructor injured at the Wake County Firearms Training Center on Sunday accidentally shot himself, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the shooting range on Old Holly Spring-Apex Road, west of Holly Springs, shortly after 3 p.m., after getting a report that an instructor had shot himself in the leg while putting his gun back into his holster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The instructor, whose name was not released, was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Cary with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No charges will be filed, the release said.

