Police looking for inmate who escaped from Durham work site

Law enforcement officers are looking for a 42-year-old inmate who was last seen at a Durham work assignment, NC Department of Public Safety said Monday night.

Police are looking for Robert Terrell, who has been jailed at the Orange County Correctional Center, according to DPS records.

He was last seen on East Club Boulevard at 6 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

He was serving a sentence of six and a half years as a habitual felon and was scheduled to be released in August 2020, according to DPS records. He is a minimum security inmate, according to DPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.

