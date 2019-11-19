Two more people charged with murder of 9-year-old Raleigh boy in Durham

Two more people have been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a Raleigh 9-year-old in Durham last summer.

Dival Magwood, 21, and Derrick Lamont Dixon, 27, were indicted Monday on charges on first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence.

Magwood and Dixon are currently in federal custody on unrelated charges.

Anthony Davenport, 24, also faces murder and other charges in the death of Z’Yon, who was riding in a car with his aunt, sister and cousins to get snow cones when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Durham in August.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated shortly.