Cary woman, dog, killed in hit-and-run accident. Truck driver later called 911

CARY

A 65-year-old woman walking her dogs was struck by a box truck and killed outside Cary early Friday.

The collision happened on Penny Road near Holly Springs, according the ABC-11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

One of the dogs died in the accident and the other ran away, ABC-11 reported.

The truck driver called 911 after seeing television reports, thinking he had hit a deer and realizing he was mistaken, ABC-11 reported. He will meet with investigators from the State Highway Patrol, the station reported.

The box truck was heading south on Penny Road towards Holly Springs Road while possibly making deliveries around Lochmere at roughly 8 a.m.

The names of the woman and truck driver have not been released.

