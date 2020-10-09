Injury reported after shooting at Rocky Mount Walmart, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Rocky Mount that injured at least one person, police say.

At least one person is injured, and law enforcement is looking for the suspect, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

But there is not an active shooter, and there is no active threat to the public, the Nash County Sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Two people who knew each other were involved in a fight at the store, which resulted in the shooting, The Rocky Mount Telegram reports, citing a city press release.

The injured person has been taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment, The Rocky Mount Telegram reports.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People are being asked to avoid the store at 1511 Benvenue Road. Surrounding businesses in the shopping center are temporarily closed, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m.

Rocky Mount is about 55 miles east of Raleigh.

This is a developing story.