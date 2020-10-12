Woman fatally stabbed in ‘particularly brutal attack’ in Orange County, sheriff says

Police are investigating the killing of a person in a Charlotte home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were stabbed Sunday, one fatally, in an attack near Eno River State Park in Orange County.

Sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead in a pool of blood at her home on Tucker’s Trail off Craig Road, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman.

The woman’s son had also been stabbed and sought help at a neighbor’s house. On the way to Duke University Hospital, he asked that someone check on his mother, who was dead when deputies arrived at the home.

“This was a particularly brutal attack with obvious signs of a struggle,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release. “This was not a random act, however, and we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the surrounding community.”

The names of the woman and her son have not been released.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information call lead investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.