Durham police investigating teen’s death ‘of unknown injuries’ as a homicide

Durham police said Monday they are investigating a teenager’s weekend death as a homicide.

Police found Timothy Frink, 19, already dead when they responded to an Emergency Medical Services problem in the 4100 block of University Drive, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

He had died from “unknown injuries,” the release stated.

This is the 24th death being investigated as a homicide by Durham police this year. Last year, there had been 31 homicides reported in the city as of Oct. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-1200 ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.