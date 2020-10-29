Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Wake Forest man charged with murder after wife dies of ‘suspicious injury’

A Wake Forest man is charged with murder after police arrested him in the death of his wife.

John Charles Farley, 51, is accused of killing Stephanie Farley, 50, after Wake Forest police responded to a suspicious injury report Sept. 30 on Hampton Chase Court, a release from the town of Wake Forest stated.

Emergency Medical Services responders took Stephanie Farley to the hospital. She died from her injuries Oct. 14.

Court records show Stephanie Farley has three pending assault charges from last year and and earlier this year.

She was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband, WRAL reported.

John Farley was arrested Monday. He does not have any prior charges in North Carolina, court records show.

Farley’s lawyer, Seth Blum, said during Farley’s first appearance that the couple had two children, and prosecutors asked that he have no contact with them, WRAL reported.

He asked that Farley be released on bail so he could see his children. He said Stephanie Farley had mental health issues that led to her arrest in the past, the station reported.

Farley is being held in Wake County Detention Center without bail.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
