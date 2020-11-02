Durham man charged with murder after death of child in his custody, police said

A Durham man has been been charged with murder after a child he was caring for died in his custody, police said Monday.

Jakeyz Tyshun Giles, 22, is charged with with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call reporting possible cardiac arrest in the 2600 block of Mansfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived, the release said.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police did not say how Giles knew the child or her age.

Giles is being held at Durham County Jail without bail.