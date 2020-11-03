Durham police charge 3rd suspect with murder and robbery in May shooting death of man

Police arrested a third suspect in a May shooting death of a 42-year-old man in Durham.

Michael Anthony Woods Jr., 26, was arrested and indicted on charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the May 2 fatal shooting of Nathan Futrell.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Woods on Friday.

Officers responded to a call at 10 a.m. May 2 and found Futrell near the intersection of Blacknall and Plum streets with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Investigators arrested Stuvon Aitrae Snipes, 22, in May and Queen Mosley, 19, in July in connection with Futrell’s death.

Snipes was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mosley was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The three suspects are being held at Durham County Jail without bail.

As of Oct. 24, there have been 25 homicides in Durham this year, down from 31 at the same time last year, according to Durham police statistics.

All told, reported violent crime in Durham this year is up 23.2% this year, driven by a 46.7% increase in non-domestic firearm assaults. As of Oct. 24, there had been 446 such assaults, up from 304 at the same time last year.

