Pedestrian killed in Durham hit-and-run crash. Have you seen this car?

Durham police are looking for a damaged Mitsubishi Galant after a a 50-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening on Fayetteville Street.

William Christopher Smith, 50, of Durham, was crossing Fayetteville Street near Cook Road around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck, police stated in a news release.

The vehicle left before officers arrived, and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham police are looking for a car like this white Mitsubishi Galant that is missing its passenger side mirror and fog light.

Investigators are looking for a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant that is missing its passenger-side mirror and fog light. It may also have a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic and Crash Team at 919-475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.