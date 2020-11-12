1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting on Poole Road. Shootings up this year in Raleigh.

A Raleigh man was fatally shot on Poole Road, dying after the attack that also wounded a second man, police said in a news release Thursday.

Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 24, died from his injuries in the 1900 block shooting, according to the release.

Timothy Aaron Jordan, 18, is recovering from a non-life-threatening wound., the release stated.

The shooting drew police to the scene just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It is at least the second fatal shooting on Poole Road in Raleigh this year. In July, officers arrested Sedrick Maxwell Baker, 38, on murder charges in the June 27 killing of Terrence Jermaine Broils.

That shooting happened four blocks away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

At the end of September, Raleigh police had recorded 63 shooting incidents in the city this year, up from 56 by the same time in 2019.

A total of 73 people had been shot in the city through September, up from 65 by that time in 2019.