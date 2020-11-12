‘Policing is not enough.’ Durham mayor and police chief respond to shootings, killings

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day. Please return for a fuller report.

Facing soaring shootings in Durham this year, Mayor Steve Schewel called on the community and state lawmakers Thursday to help the city fight gun violence.

“Policing itself, even excellent policing which we have, is not enough,” Schewel said, the day after 100 people gathered to remember a 15-year-old boy fatally shot during a drive-by shooting last weekend.

Police can’t arrest crime away, Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

Much of the violence in Durham is being committed by a small number of mostly young people, she said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Often we have victims who are uncooperative as well,” she said.

In addition gangs and reductions in the jail population, in part because of COVID-19 risks, is having an impact, Davis said.

“I know of cases where individuals have committed serious crimes and returned to the streets,” she said. “They return and commit more serious crimes.”

“That is not a hypothesis,” Davis said. “That is actual reality.”

‘Common-sense’ gun legislation, Medicaid expansion

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Gun violence must be fought on four fronts, Schewel said, with:

▪ effective policing.

▪ community resources like after-school care, mental health care and drug treatment.

▪ legislative action including Medicaid expansion and “common-sense” gun legislation like a law that would allow for the temporary removal of guns from people at risk of harming themselves or others.

▪ programs that attack violent crime at the root causes.

People shot in Durham up 72% this year

As of Saturday, a total of 274 people had been shot in Durham this year, according to statistics police provided upon a public information request from The N&O. Twenty-four of those people were killed.

The number of people shot is up nearly 72% from the same time last year when 159 people had been shot in the Bull City.

With two months to go, this year’s non-domestic firearm assaults — which includes non fatal shootings and incidents where a gun is displayed but not fired — have now surpassed the total number of firearms assaults reported in all of 2019 or all of 2018, the last year available on the department’s online statistics page.

Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed to this report.