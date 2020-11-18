Durham police charge man in hit-and-run death of Air Force veteran

A man turned himself in to Durham police Tuesday after he was charged in last week’s hit-and-run death of an Air Force veteran.

Police charged Jordan Keenan Wall, 27, of Durham, with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury/death, misdemeanor death by vehicle and not having insurance, according to a release from the Durham Police Department.

Wall is accused of hitting 50-year-old William Christopher Smith on Nov. 3, while Smith was crossing Fayetteville Street near Cook Road, and then fleeing the scene, the release stated.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Smith, who went by Chris, served in the Air Force and was a father, his sister Shelly Smith told The News & Observer’s media partner ABC11. He was a musician and was active in the music industry, according to his obituary.

Smith had been hit recently by a car in another incident, his sister said. A driver clipped him near a construction site, she told ABC11, making him very aware of his surroundings.

After the accident, investigators were looking for a 2009 white Mitsubishi Galant with a missing side mirror and fog light, according to the police department.

Wall was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay bail. But if he violates any conditions the court has for his release, he would have to pay for bail, the release stated.