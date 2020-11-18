911 call: Man fired gun from car in shooting that killed woman near Paris Lounge club

Shots were fired rapidly from a Dodge Charger the night a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot near a nightclub in northeast Raleigh, according to a recently released 911 call.

The caller said a person in the car fired multiple shots from what he thought was an automatic pistol.

“They were leaving a club, I imagine Paris Lounge,” the caller said.

Maya Elaine Rogers, 25, was shot in the incident early Friday morning and died from her injuries at WakeMed.

Two suspects from Thomasville, N.C., have been arrested in Rogers’ death. Thomasville is just outside of High Point.

Christopher Deandre Gregg, 20, was charged with murder and Daron Fitzgerald Pouncy, 22, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon, according to police.

2nd fatal shooting outside lounge

This is the second fatal shooting in the parking lot of Paris Lounge within the past year.

In December 2019, a man died from his injuries after police found him in the parking lot on a Sunday morning after an event billed as a celebrity birthday bash, The News & Observer reported.

Nuness Biongo, one of the owners of the Paris Lounge, previously told The N&O last year’s shooting followed a fight between two groups in the parking lot.

The N&O called Biongo Monday and Tuesday to ask about security measures the nightclub takes and the latest shooting, but he did not return multiple calls.

After the December shooting, he said the club had a 15-member security team and two off-duty police officers.

Previous 911 calls

Those are not the only shootings reported in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road. Police records show there have been more than 300 911 calls to the address since March 2019, when Biongo told The N&O the club opened. Other establishments in the block address include a restaurant, a billiards hall and a candy store.

Of those calls, 11 reported shots being fired, shots being fired into a building or people being shot.

ABC liquor permits revoked at Starbar

Last month, the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol Law Enforcement division revoked the ABC permit of a bar in east Raleigh.

Starbar at 1731 Trawick Road had “assaults, fights, shots fired, shootings, gunshot victims, stabbings and hundreds of calls for service,” the agency stated in a press release.

ALE revoked Starbar’s license a week after the second homicide in less than a year was reported near the bar. “Two security employees were arrested in connection with the shooting,” the release stated.